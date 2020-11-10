BCCI invites applications for the position of three selectors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of three national selectors, which are vacant after the terms of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjape ended last month.

READ| Alia Zafar becomes first female director appointed to Pakistan Cricket Board

As per the circular issued by the Board, the new selectors need to have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games. The applicant also must have retired at least five years ago and the age limit is 60.

The three outgoing selectors were part of the Australia squad selection process under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi.