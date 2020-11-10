Cricket Cricket BCCI invites applications for the position of three selectors The tenure of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjape ended after the selection committee, under Sunil Joshi, picked the squad for the Australia tour. Team Sportstar Mumbai 10 November, 2020 17:20 IST The tenure of Jatin Paranjape, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi ended last month. - FILE PHOTO/REUTERS Team Sportstar Mumbai 10 November, 2020 17:20 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of three national selectors, which are vacant after the terms of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjape ended last month.READ| Alia Zafar becomes first female director appointed to Pakistan Cricket Board As per the circular issued by the Board, the new selectors need to have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games. The applicant also must have retired at least five years ago and the age limit is 60.The three outgoing selectors were part of the Australia squad selection process under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos