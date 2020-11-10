Cricket

BCCI invites applications for the position of three selectors

The tenure of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjape ended after the selection committee, under Sunil Joshi, picked the squad for the Australia tour.

Mumbai 10 November, 2020 17:20 IST

The tenure of Jatin Paranjape, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi ended last month.   -  FILE PHOTO/REUTERS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of three national selectors, which are vacant after the terms of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjape ended last month.

As per the circular issued by the Board, the new selectors need to have played a minimum of seven Tests and 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games. The applicant also must have retired at least five years ago and the age limit is 60.

The three outgoing selectors were part of the Australia squad selection process under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi.

 

