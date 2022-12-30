Cricket

BCCI to review T20 World Cup performance on Jan. 1

The meeting in Mumbai is scheduled ahead of limited overs against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3.

30 December, 2022 20:56 IST
England hammered India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, extending its barren run in ICC events since 2013, when it won the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni’s leadership.

The BCCI brass will review India’s underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on January 1.

NCA chief VVS Laxman, who has been with the Indian team in Dravid’s absence, is also expected to be part of the meeting.

England had hammered India by 10 wickets in the World Cup semi-finals, extending its barren run in ICC events since 2013, when it won the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni’s leadership. The last world title came at home in 2011.

The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma were shown the door post the World Cup but a new panel is yet to be formed.

The committee was sacked in November but it continues to track the ongoing Ranji Trophy and also picked the team for three T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, which was formed earlier this month, met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist the list of candidates for the selectors’ posts.

The panel comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik.

Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the job while the others who have applied include former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

