Roadmap in place as BCCI prepares for training after lockdown

In normal circumstances, India’s top cricketers would have been busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) by now. But this season, they are stuck at home owing to the country-wide lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There hasn’t been any cricketing activities since mid-March and the future, too, looks grim, with no clarity as to when the game will again resume. But with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, indicating that the fourth phase of the lockdown -- which is likely to begin from May 18 -- will be different from the previous ones, chances are high that there will be some relaxations.

And the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring various options to keep the players fit and ready. If the restrictions are relaxed after May 18, the senior team players could be encouraged to start their ‘skill-based’ outdoor training.

“For now, we have a roadmap in place for the players. We will work out a plan for the future depending on what the relaxations are. The coaches and the support staff are in touch with the players. Given what are the norms, we will figure out about how to go ahead,” BCCI treasurer, Arun Dhumal, told Sportstar.

Under the leadership of head coach Ravi Shastri, the coaching staff is taking every initiative to boost the players’ morale. “The coaching staff is now working with the players on how to keep them physically and mentally fit. Post lockdown, whatever possible, we will focus on the skill-based training,” Dhumal said.

So, in that case, where would the players train?

“It depends on the norm. In case (limited) travel is allowed, then we will find a suitable way and see if all of them can get together. If not, then wherever possible, we will figure out some ways,” Dhumal said.

This publication understands that the Board secretary Jay Shah, too, is in touch with the concerned stakeholders about the road ahead. The players have been using an app for all training purposes.

If things pan out according to plans, there is a possibility that some of the players will be allowed to start net sessions with limited facilities. “The health and safety of the players and all the concerned people are of prime importance. We will see what the government suggests after May 18 and then decide accordingly,” Dhumal said.

For now, the coaches --Shastri, Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun, R. Sridhar and Nick Webb -- are constantly monitoring the players through online platforms. “The coaches are keeping a tab on the entire process,” Dhumal said.

Recently, the Hockey India asked all its players to download the Arogya Setu App, before they could resume training. And the BCCI officials agree that if there is some specific guidelines, they will abide by it.

ICC board meeting to discuss the way forward

As far as the roadmap for the future is concerned, there could be a headway on May 28, when the ICC Board members meet via video conferencing. With no clarity on the resumption of cricket across the globe, the member boards are likely to discuss the roadmap and plan a strategy for the future. “There has been no cricket for two months now. There is no clarity how things will pan out. The finances too are hit, so we have a lot to discuss,” one of the top officials from a member board told this publication.

There is also a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year, and that could be discussed during the all-important meeting. There is also a possibility that the ICC cricket committee could suggest a few recommendations, going ahead.

“It’s too early to comment on anything. All the boards have suffered, so there has to be a collective decision,” a senior BCCI official said.