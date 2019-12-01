Jay Shah to represent BCCI at ICC's CEC meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s secretary Jay Shah is set to represent India at the ICC's chief executive committee meeting and also at the Asian Cricket Council. The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was the Board representative for these meetings when the administration was being handled by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The office-bearers are expected to decide soon on the BCCI representative for the ICC executive board.

It was also learnt that the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has been deferred till the next Supreme Court hearing on December 3.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman were part of the CAC, but they refused to be part of the committee to select India's women's team head coach. They were replaced by former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Aunshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

The three-member ad-hoc panel also re-appointed Ravi Shastri as India's men's team's head coach earlier this year. However, all three members resigned after alleged charges of conflict of interest.

With the conflict of interest remaining a major concern, the Board has decided to wait till the Supreme Court's hearing to get more clarity on the subject.