BCCI invites applications for head of cricket at NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought applications for the position of the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The post is currently held by former national team captain Rahul Dravid.

Sources have indicated Dravid will have to re-apply for the job after his two-year term got over recently.

As per the advertisement, candidates below 60 years are eligible to apply for the two-year term. The candidate will "formulate and deliver all cricket coaching programmes for training, preparation and playing, both on and off the field, for various trainees attending programs at the NCA."

He will also have to prepare an annual plan of training camps (Zonal and National). Another major role includes providing individual player coaching as and when required.

The head of cricket would also be required to "communicate feedback to the various India team and association coaches and selectors."

Dravid took charge as the head of cricket at NCA in 2019 and recently toured Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs team. With head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure getting over after the T20 World Cup, there are speculations that Dravid could take up the role. However, last month, he had made it clear that he has not given it a thought yet.