Sivaramakrishnan, Prasad and three others in fray for selectors' job

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to interview five shortlisted candidates for the two vacant posts in the senior men’s national selection committee at its headquarters on Wednesday.

While BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, reitrerated to reporters in Mumbai that the “new selection panel will pick the team for the South Africa series”, and according to a BCCI source, the five candidates to be interviewed are Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad, Harvinder Singh and Rajesh Chauhan.

On Tuesday, the CAC consisting of Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met for the first time since its formation on January 31. Sportstar understands that after going through the list of 44 applications in consultation with the BCCI office-bearers, the CAC pruned the list down to five, who have been invited to Mumbai for an interview.

The shortlisted candidates’ list makes it evident that the BCCI has decided to not tinker with the zonal make-up of the selection panel.

The two posts to be replaced are the ones for chairman M.S.K. Prasad (south zone) and Gagan Khoda (central zone). According to the revised rulebook of the BCCI, zonal format is not mandatory but the BCCI bigwigs, including Ganguly, seem to have succumbed to members’ pressure.

While Joshi, Prasad and Sivaramakrishnan hail from south zone, Harvinder and Chauhan have represented central zone during their playing days.

Meanwhile, it could not be ascertained whether the interviews for two vacant slots in junior and all five in women’s selection committees have been slotted for Wednesday, but the process is likely to be concluded by Friday.