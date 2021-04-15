Supreme Court adjourns BCCI case by two weeks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) case has been adjourned by the Supreme Court by two weeks. The adjournment was announced after Amicus Curiae P.S. Narasimha sought time to file his report.

A two-member bench comprising Justice L. Nageshwara Rao and Justice Vineet Saran were hearing the case relating to the BCCI plea for the abolition of cooling off period for the office-bearers.

On the basis of the Lodha Committee recommendations, the Supreme Court had approved the BCCI constitution and mandated three-year cooling-off after six years in the position for an office-bearer, be it at the state level or at the BCCI.

This case has direct links to the tenure of the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, who have completed terms last year.