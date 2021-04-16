T20 World Cup in India: Visa assurance for Pakistan players, media

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the apex council that the Indian government has agreed to issue visas to the Pakistan cricketers and the touring media for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the country later this year.

While the details are still being worked out, the apex council members were informed that the Board has received a nod from the government over the visas, even though a call on the fans will be taken by the ministry in due course.

READ: BCCI updates ICC on 'positive discussions' around visa guarantees, tax arrangements

A few weeks ago, the BCCI had informed has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about positive talks around visa guarantees for the teams, which will be featuring in the T20 World Cup - scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani had given ultimatum that the BCCI should give clarity on the visa approval for Pakistan team for the tournament by March 31 and on April 1, the ICC in a statement after the ICC Board and Committee meetings confirmed that the matter should be resolved within a month.

"Since it is an ICC event, the government has approved the visa process for the players and the media. More discussions will take place over the next few months," a Board official, who was part of Friday's apex council meeting, said.

While the fate of the tournament will be decided by the ICC later, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the BCCI has started planning for the tournament and has asked nine venues to be ready. A final call will be taken later.