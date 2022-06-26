ENG v NZ: Foakes tests positive for COVID-19, out of third Test

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will miss the remainder of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Foakes had been unable to take the field on day three of the Test due to stiffness in his back, and was replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

“Kent wicketkeeper/batter Sam Billings, subject to ICC approval, has been drafted in as a like-for-like COVID replacement,” ECB said in a statement.

“He will keep wicket. There are no other positive cases in the camp.”

England remains on course for a 3-0 series sweep after its bowlers struck three times in quick succession late on day three to take control of the final Test.