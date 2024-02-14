We will try to score runs off Bumrah, says England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of third Test

In a series that was touted to be dominated by spin, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the leading wicket-taker. The pace ace has left the best of England batters, including captain Ben Stokes, dumbfounded in the first two Tests.

While Bumrah was not to be seen at the ground during India’s three preparatory sessions in the lead-up to the third Test here, Stokes could only hope that the England batting group figures a way out to solve the Bumrah puzzle.

“Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. He has proven that for a very long time and has performed really well in the two games. I think everyone has got their own way of not trying to deal with Bumrah but we do have to score runs off him as well and that’s what we will try to do,” Stokes said on Wednesday.

England’s skipper Ben Stokes bowls during the practice session, ahead of the third test. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

“But when that doesn’t work you just have to give credit to the bowler and Jasprit has been outstanding the first two games. We have all got our own processes against every single bowler and there is no team way of playing anyone. But as we always try to do, we will be trying to keep the focus around us.”

The last time England played in Rajkot – in 2016 – Stuart Broad played his 100th Test. More than repeating the same feat himself, Stokes cited the example of the last match as the reason behind replacing offie Shoaib Bashir with pacer Mark Wood in England’s line-up.

“Taking a bit of knowledge from the last Test match we played here, albeit a long time ago, it was a pretty true, flat wicket. Looking at it today, it looks a bit platey but I think it’s a good wicket,” Stokes said.

“Bringing in an extra seamer this week is the option we’ve gone with because we think it’s going to give us the best chance of winning this week.”