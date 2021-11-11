Ben Stokes trains along with England squad as Ashes preparations begin

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday.

Stokes joined captain Joe Root and seniors like Stuart Broad in one of the first full training session for the players who have arrived early in Australia.

ALSO READ - Australia’s Khawaja aiming for Ashes recall

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

England's T20 team was knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the semifinal on Wednesday and that would allow the remaining players selected for the Ashes - including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood - to fly down from the UAE to Australia to join the rest of the squad.

England’s Ashes preparations will start with two friendly game against England Lions squad, which is also in Australia.