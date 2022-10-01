Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: full list of players

Cricket

Shayan Acharya
Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while Writtick Chatterjee has been appointed as his deputy.

The 19-member squad does not feature Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar - who focuses mainly on red ball cricket - and the batting department features Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Das, and Abhishek Porel. 

Shahbaz Ahmed, who made it to India squad for South Africa T20Is, has also made the cut with Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel and Akash Deep.

The T20 tournament begins on October 11, and Bengal, placed in Elite Group E, will open its campaign against Jharkhand. Ahead of the season, three Bengal cricketers - Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Chatterjee and Shreevats Goswami - obtained a No Objection Certificate from the Cricket Association of Bengal and moved on to other teams. 

Easwaran, currently playing in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India, was recently part of the first-class fixtures against New Zealand A and scored 132 in the first game. The century was followed by scores of 22, 38 and 4. Shahbaz and Mukesh, too, have made their presence felt, and under new coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, the team hopes to live up to the expectations in the shorter format.

The squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Sudip Gharami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Agniva Pan ( wicketkeeper), Abhishek Porel ( wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Akash Gathak, Geet Puri.

