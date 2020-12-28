Bengal announces 22-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a 22-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on January 10.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side which also marks the return of seasoned batsman Manoj Tiwary and Shreevats Goswami. India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif has also been named in the squad.

Bengal features in the Elite Group B group alongside Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Hyderabad. It will be playing its matches at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata.

A 25-member Bengal probables squad had begun a preparatory camp under the supervision of head coach Arun Lal and former India batting legend, VVS Laxman.