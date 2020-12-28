Cricket Cricket Bengal announces 22-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side which also marks the return of seasoned batsman Manoj Tiwary while Mohammed Shami's brother, Kaif also earned a spot. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 21:53 IST India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif is named in Bengal's 22-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament which is set to take place in January. - CAB Media Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 21:53 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a 22-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on January 10.Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side which also marks the return of seasoned batsman Manoj Tiwary and Shreevats Goswami. India paceman Mohammed Shami's younger brother, Mohammed Kaif has also been named in the squad. READ | Shikhar Dhawan to lead Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bengal features in the Elite Group B group alongside Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Hyderabad. It will be playing its matches at the Jadavpur University ground in Kolkata.A 25-member Bengal probables squad had begun a preparatory camp under the supervision of head coach Arun Lal and former India batting legend, VVS Laxman.Bengal squad:Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos