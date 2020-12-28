Shikhar Dhawan to lead Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The return of skipper Shikhar Dhawan and a fit-again Ishant Sharma gives Delhi a formidable look in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 20-member team travels to Mumbai on January 2 and following the mandatory quarantine period, takes on the host in its campaign-opener on January 11.

In the league phase, Delhi is placed in Elite 'E' with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala, Haryana, and Puducherry.

The squad includes all the regular members, including Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, with Pradeep Sangwan making a return from injury. The only notable omission from the squad is former captain Dhruv Shorey.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal and Karan Dagar.