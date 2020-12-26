Bishan Singh Bedi reminds DDCA to remove his name from Kotla stand

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday reminded the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to remove his name from the stand named after him.

In the letter which he wrote to DDCA president Rohan Jaitlley, he said: "Dear Mr President, it’s been a few days since I wrote to you regarding my personal request to remove my name from the ‘Bishan Singh Bedi’ stand at the Kotla and also my decision to renounce my membership of the DDCA."

"While within minutes of my letter going public I had overwhelming support of the cricket fraternity across the globe, I’m sad there's been no reaction from you.

"I've been around long to know DDCA has a tradition of ignoring cricketers' voice, hence this reminder. There's a reason for my urgent request. I'm sure you would have read my initial letter where I've made a strong case to disassociate myself from DDCA’s decision to install a statue of late Arun Jaitley," he added.

"Not for a day or even a minute would I feel better to be part of a cricket stadium which has a statue of a person who I strongly believe brought down cricketing values in the Capital hugely to say the least.

"No, I don't wish a stand in my name when late Arun Jaitley's statue is erected without any visible shame. I hope in our country people still have a right to decide as individuals what they wish to be associated with and where their name plates can hang with dignity," he claimed.

"Please don't push me to take a legal recourse. Your seemingly ill-advised silence to my letter that has triggered a public debate about perpetuating politicians at sporting venues exposes your naivety.

"Your inexplicable silence also underlines guilt of occupying a position of power solely because of your family name, which you obviously wish to promote come what may. Finally, I hope you will have the basic courtesy to reply to a former cricketer who is not asking for a favour, but wants his cricketing integrity not to be bartered away," he concluded.