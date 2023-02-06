Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: ‘I want the ball to turn from Day 1,’ says Ravi Shastri

Ian Chappell, former Australia captain, has expressed his desire for curators across the world to be given the freedom to prepare sporting Test match pitches while former India head coach Ravi Shastri hoped the Border-Gavaskar Trophy pitches will see turning tracks to suit India, the home team.

“There is a lot of crap spoken about pitches. I believe no one other than the curator should have a say on what wickets are produced. I don’t think it should be up to the players, the manager, the coach, anybody! You just produce a good pitch. Surely a curator has been a player and wants to produce a good pitch,” Chappell said on Monday, three days ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur.

Shastri, who was in conversation with Chappell during an online event organised by Star Sports, the series broadcaster, deferred with his fellow expert.

“I want the ball to turn from Day 1! If you lose the toss, so be it. You want to see the ball turning a bit. Or something there for the bowlers on offer from Day 1. It’s your strength. You’re playing at home. Capitalise on it,” Shastri said.

The four-Test series will begin in Nagpur on Thursday. India trained at the match venue for the first time on Monday after a two-day stint at the old stadium. Australia, meanwhile, travelled to Nagpur after training on turning tracks in Bengaluru last week.