Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Todd Murphy on maiden India tour, bowling to Steve Smith and learning from Steve O’ Keefe

Todd Murphy has bowled his way into Australia’s Test squad as one of four spinners selected for this month’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Murphy, who has 29 wickets at 25.20 from seven First-Class matches, said he was a “bit surprised” to find his name alongside Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Swepson.

The last time Australia played two specialist off-spinners was in 1988, when Tim May and Peter Taylor played two Tests together in Pakistan. But Murphy remains optimistic about finding a spot in the Test XI in Nagpur.

Sportstar caught up with the Victorian offie before he took off for India.