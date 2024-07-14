MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final

When it comes to head-to-head record, the balance tips heavily on Argentina’s side with the Albiceleste winning 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Los Cafeteros.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lionel Messi of Argentina train at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lionel Messi of Argentina train at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
infoIcon

Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lionel Messi of Argentina train at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

When it comes to head-to-head record, the balance tips heavily on Argentina’s side with the Albiceleste winning 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Los Cafeteros.

The teams’ last draw led to Colombia losing on penalties due to Emiliano Martinez’s heroics in the 2021 Copa semifinals, with Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona all unsuccessful from 12 yards.

Before the final, both teams have played each other 15 times in the Copa America, with Argentina recording seven wins to Colombia’s three and the remaining five games ending in a draw.

This will be Colombia’s third Copa America final, previously winning in 2001 and finishing as runner-up in 1975. Argentina has reached its sixth final in its last eight major tournaments ( the exceptions being the 2018 World Cup where it lost to eventual champion France and the 2019 Copa America where it lost to eventual champion Brazil).

Argentina vs Colombia: Complete head-to-head record
Matches: 42
Argentina: 23
Draws: 10
Colombia: 9
Argentina vs Colombia: Copa America head-to-head record
Matches: 15
Argentina: 7
Draw: 5
Colombia: 3

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

