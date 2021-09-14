Cricket Cricket Ireland draw Zimbabwe series with rain-disrupted win Ireland secured a 1-1 series draw after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a rain-disrupted third one-day international in Belfast. AFP London 14 September, 2021 08:48 IST Zimbabwe batsman Craig Ervine in action. - V. GANESAN AFP London 14 September, 2021 08:48 IST Ireland secured a 1-1 series draw after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a rain-disrupted third one-day international in Belfast.Having won the toss and elected to field, Ireland bowled their opponents out for 131 in 34 overs.Captain Craig Ervine top-scored for the tourists with 57, but there was disappointment for Brendan Taylor, playing his 284th and final international match, as he was bowled for just seven.READ: Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor announces retirement from international cricket Ervine paid tribute to Taylor and admitted he will leave a huge void to fill."Brendan Taylor has been a huge ambassador for the country, a huge loss for us," said Ervine. "He will leave a hole someone will need to fill in Zimbabwe cricket."Rain then left Ireland to chase a revised target of 118 from 32 overs, and they eased home with nearly 10 overs to spare with Paul Stirling hitting 43 from just 40 balls."It was a complete performance from the team," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :