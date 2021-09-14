Ireland draw Zimbabwe series with rain-disrupted win

Ireland secured a 1-1 series draw after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a rain-disrupted third one-day international in Belfast.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Ireland bowled their opponents out for 131 in 34 overs.

Captain Craig Ervine top-scored for the tourists with 57, but there was disappointment for Brendan Taylor, playing his 284th and final international match, as he was bowled for just seven.

Ervine paid tribute to Taylor and admitted he will leave a huge void to fill.

"Brendan Taylor has been a huge ambassador for the country, a huge loss for us," said Ervine. "He will leave a hole someone will need to fill in Zimbabwe cricket."

Rain then left Ireland to chase a revised target of 118 from 32 overs, and they eased home with nearly 10 overs to spare with Paul Stirling hitting 43 from just 40 balls.

"It was a complete performance from the team," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie.