Brett D'Oliveira third generation to score Worcestershire one-day hundred Both Brett's grandfather and father - the late Basil and Daman D'Oliveira - were middle-order batsmen for Worcestershire and they each later coached the Midlands county. AFP 30 July, 2021 10:09 IST Brett D'Oliveira celebrates his century in the contest against Essex on July 29. Brett D'Oliveira became the third generation from his family to score a limited-overs hundred for Worcestershire as it thrashed Essex by 182 runs in England's One-Day Cup on Thursday.D'Oliveira's 123 was actually the smaller contribution to an opening partnership of 243 that also featured Jack Haynes' 153, his maiden professional century.ALSO READ - Alex Carey's captaincy against West Indies outstanding, says LangerWorcestershire compiled a huge total of 338 for 7 in its 50 overs before host Essex was bowled out for 156 at Chelmsford, with 29-year-old leg-spinner D'Oliveira rounding off a memorable match by taking three wickets for eight runs.Both the late Basil and Damian D'Oliveira, Brett's grandfather and father, were middle-order batsmen for Worcestershire and they each later coached the Midlands county.Basil D'Oliveira also played Test cricket for England after leaving his native South Africa because, as a 'Cape Coloured', he could not take part in first-class cricket in his homeland under the then apartheid regime.The refusal of the South African government to accept D'Oliveira's call-up into the England squad for a 1968-69 tour saw English cricket chiefs call off their trip in an incident that sparked more than 20 years of international cricket isolation for South Africa.