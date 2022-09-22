Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav: Bumrah fit for 2nd T20I against Australia

The Indian pacer is nursing a back injury and did not play the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday.

Ashwin Achal
Nagpur 22 September, 2022 19:11 IST
Nagpur 22 September, 2022 19:11 IST
Jasprit Bumrah was not a part of the Asia Cup squad and missed the first T20I against Australia due to a back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah was not a part of the Asia Cup squad and missed the first T20I against Australia due to a back injury. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian pacer is nursing a back injury and did not play the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav stated that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fit and ready to take the field in the second T20I against Australia here on Friday.

Asked about the fitness status of Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, both of whom did not play the first T20I, Suryakumar said, “This is the wrong department. This question should go to the team management or physio (laughs). But yes, the atmosphere in the team is very good. Everyone is first-class fit and ready.”

Also Read
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India looks to turn the tide against Australia in Nagpur

When quizzed pointedly about Bumrah, Suryakumar said, “He is absolutely ready. There is nothing to worry about.”

The batter stated that he was not aware of the ugly scenes witnessed at Hyderabad, where police resorted to lathi charge on the crowd that gathered to buy tickets for the third T20I. “I do not know what happened. I don’t know what to say. I will watch the video and then comment on it,” Suryakumar said in a virtual press conference.

The Mumbai cricketer did not make much of India’s death over failings in the first T20I. “We haven’t discussed anything after the last game. The match did go on until the last (over), and there was a lot of dew.

You must give credit to the Australian batters. They kept attacking,” Suryakumar said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us