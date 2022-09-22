Suryakumar Yadav: Bumrah fit for 2nd T20I against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav stated that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is fit and ready to take the field in the second T20I against Australia here on Friday.

Asked about the fitness status of Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, both of whom did not play the first T20I, Suryakumar said, “This is the wrong department. This question should go to the team management or physio (laughs). But yes, the atmosphere in the team is very good. Everyone is first-class fit and ready.”

When quizzed pointedly about Bumrah, Suryakumar said, “He is absolutely ready. There is nothing to worry about.”

The batter stated that he was not aware of the ugly scenes witnessed at Hyderabad, where police resorted to lathi charge on the crowd that gathered to buy tickets for the third T20I. “I do not know what happened. I don’t know what to say. I will watch the video and then comment on it,” Suryakumar said in a virtual press conference.

The Mumbai cricketer did not make much of India’s death over failings in the first T20I. “We haven’t discussed anything after the last game. The match did go on until the last (over), and there was a lot of dew.

You must give credit to the Australian batters. They kept attacking,” Suryakumar said.