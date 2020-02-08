Cricket Cricket Australia Bushfire match live streaming: When and where to watch, squads and all you need to know The Bushfire Cricket Bash is part of fundraising efforts for the Red Cross to support those effected by the devastating bushfires across Australia this summer. Team Sportstar 08 February, 2020 15:45 IST Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar will take part in Australia's Bushfire Bash charity match in Melbourne. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 08 February, 2020 15:45 IST The Bushfire Cricket Bash is part of fundraising efforts for the Red Cross to support those effected by the devastating bushfires across Australia this summer. When is the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI is on February 9, Sunday.Where is the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne as part of a double-header with the Australia-England T20I after it was relocated from the SCG due to the heavy rain forecast for Sydney over the weekend.What time does the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI start?The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI starts at 9:45 am IST. Which TV channel will broadcast the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?SONY SIX & SONY TEN 1 channelsSQUADS:Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin TendulkarGilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.