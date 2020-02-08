Australia Bushfire match live streaming: When and where to watch, squads and all you need to know

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is part of fundraising efforts for the Red Cross to support those effected by the devastating bushfires across Australia this summer.

When is the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI is on February 9, Sunday.

Where is the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne as part of a double-header with the Australia-England T20I after it was relocated from the SCG due to the heavy rain forecast for Sydney over the weekend.

What time does the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI start?

The Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI starts at 9:45 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bushfire Cricket Bash between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI?

SONY SIX & SONY TEN 1 channels

SQUADS:

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine