Cricket

CAB to pay tribute to Pele during India-SL ODI at Eden Gardens

On September 24, 1977, Pele came to the Eden Gardens to play for New York Cosmos Club against Mohun Bagan.

PTI
10 January, 2023 22:47 IST
Football great Pele playing with Mohun Bagan football team in an exhibition match at the Eden Gardens, September 24, 1977.

Football great Pele playing with Mohun Bagan football team in an exhibition match at the Eden Gardens, September 24, 1977. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay a tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who died recently, by showing footage of his artistry on giant screens during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The surviving members of the Mohun Bagan team have also been invited to the ODI.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will inaugurate the match by ringing the bell.

CAB’s joint secretary Debabrata Das said a laser show has been arranged during the innings break.

The demand for tickets was lukewarm but it increased after Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in Guwahati in the first ODI on Tuesday. The city’s mayor has already looked into Eden’s security measures.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited, and so are other dignitaries.

Preparations are underway to pay tribute to Pele in the India-Sri Lanka match and the test runs were done on the giant screen.

