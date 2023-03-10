Cricket

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green smashes maiden international century

Team Sportstar
10 March, 2023 12:28 IST
Australia’s Cameron Green in action.

Australia’s Cameron Green in action. | Photo Credit: AP

All rounder Cameron Green smashed his first ever international century for Australia in the fourth and final Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday.

Follow IND vs AUS 4th Test, day 2 LIVE

The right-hander notched up a well crafted century with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery. His innings included 16 fours and he got to his century in 143 balls.

Green alongside Usman Khawaja, who scored his second 150-plus score this year, stitched a staggering 208-run partnership for the fifth wicket, the highest so far this series.

After losing the first two Tests in a rather humiliating manner, Australia has turned things around under the leadership of stand-in captain Steve Smith, winning the third test by nine wickets.

