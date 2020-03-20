Carl Hooper eager to don the coaching hat

Carl Hooper belongs to a generation that considered Test cricket the ultimate format of the game. Back then, T20 was unthinkable and like most of his contemporaries, Hooper plied his trade in Tests and One-Day Internationals.

But the game has evolved; T20s are commonplace now and there is even a T10 league. And the former West Indies captain believes that as time goes on, more changes are likely. “It can’t remain stagnant,” Hooper told Sportstar.

“The game is changing. Twenty [or] twenty-five years ago, we wouldn’t even talk about T20s. Now, we have T10s, and who knows, there could soon be T5s. As time progresses, you will see many changes in the game,” the 53-year-old said.

Hooper, who was recently in the city for the UnAcademy Road Safety World Series - the series was eventually called off due to coronavirus pandemic - admitted he was still in favour of the five-day traditional Test cricket. “I don’t have problems with day-night Tests. That’s a good thing to have happened. But I am still in favour of five-day Tests instead of four days,” Hooper said.

On the lookout

After hanging up his boots, Hooper shifted base to Adelaide, Australia, where he currently resides. Until a few years ago, he ran a restaurant, but now, he plans to don his coaching hat and is even open to approach Cricket West Indies for a role. “A full-time coach always needs to be on the road,” he said.

“It means, you have got to sacrifice on your family, that’s always an issue. But that wouldn’t stop me from getting occasionally involved in T20 tournaments. I have done that in the Caribbean Premier League and also in Australia. I would ideally want a job in Adelaide, where I can leave home, get involved in the game and return at the end of the day. But to be into coaching, you ideally gotta be with an international team.”

A coaching role in T20 cricket would suit him, he declared. “I am interested in coaching in T20 cricket, even if it is about getting involved with West Indies cricket,” he said, indicating he would like to have a word with West Indies head coach, Phil Simmons, in the future.

“Simmons needs time to get settled, and allow the boys to get used to his brand of cricket and I would perhaps talk to him for a role,” Hooper added.

‘Most areas covered’

Even though he lives in Australia, Hooper does keep an eye on Caribbean cricket. He feels the West Indies has a good chance to clinch the T20 World Cup later this year.

“We have got very good T20 players and it’s good to have Dwayne Bravo back in the team. We should be very competitive in Australia. We have got most areas covered, given the conditions. I am expecting a very good show in Australia.”