Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast-bowling coach

Catherine Dalton, former Irish cricketer, became the first female coach in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, as well as the first woman to take over as fast-bowling coach of an elite-level men’s cricket team.
Multan Sultans has hired the 30-year-old Dalton’s services for the upcoming season of PSL.
“Pace ace Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as our new Fast Bowling Coach! Having coached MS Academy players to greatness, Catherine steps up to become PSL’s first-ever female coach,” Multan Sultans posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Former England spinner and World Cup winner Alex Hartley is also set to be appointed as a specialist spin bowling coach by the same franchise as per reports.
The Mohammad Rizwan-led side finished runners-up in the 2023 edition, and have reached the final of each of the last three tournaments.
