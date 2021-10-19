CM Thackeray to attend MCA's Madhav Mantri centenary function

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be in attendance of Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA’s) special function to mark the birth centenary of former Mumbai captain, India wicket-keeper and MCA president Madhav Mantri on October 29.

Milind Narvekar, the chairman of Mumbai T20 League, proposed Thackeray to be invited during Tuesday’s MCA apex council meeting. The meeting passed the proposal and Narvekar confirmed with Thackeray about his availability.

As a result, the function will witness a political jugalbandi besides cricketing legends. Sharad Pawar, the former MCA, BCCI and ICC president, had already been confirmed as the chief guest for the function that will also unveil the Sunil Gavaskar Hospitality Box and the Dilip Vengsarkar North Stand.

Former India batter Gundappa Viswanath, also Gavaskar’s brother-in-law, will be the Guest of Honour for the function, which will be attended by Gavaskar and Vengsarkar, two of the foremost flag-bearers of Mumbai’s tradition of supreme batters.