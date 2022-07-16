Cricket

Commonwealth Games 2022: England announces women’s cricket team

Team Sportstar
16 July, 2022 14:34 IST
FILE PHOTO - England players celebrate after winning the third Twenty20 women‘s cricket match and the series against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 09, 2019.

FILE PHOTO - England players celebrate after winning the third Twenty20 women‘s cricket match and the series against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 09, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Heather Knight will lead the England women’s cricket team during T20 cricket’s debut at the Commonwealth Games.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday announced the England women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.

Heather Knight will lead the 15-member squad during T20 cricket's debut at the quadrennial event. Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp are the new faces on the team, while Issy Wong will get a chance to make her T20I in her home city.

Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

More to follow...

