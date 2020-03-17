Sportstar's all-time sports classics: '83 World Cup win, Liverpool's UCL heroics

The coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellations or postponements of most major leagues while the ones that are still running have been closed to spectators.



If the lack of sporting action has left a void in your day, here's something to satiate that hunger - our pick of five classic matches from the years gone by that you should revisit.



1. England vs Australia, Second Test, Birmingham, 2005: It was the second Test of the memorable Ashes series of 2005. Needing 111 to win with two wickets in hand, Australia nearly pulled it off. It sparked a buzz in Britain that lasted until the conclusion of the series.

2. Australia vs South Africa, Semifinal, World Cup 1999: A remarkable ODI contest, widely recognised as one of cricket's most memorable games. Lance Klusener's run out with one delivery remaining and one run left to win meant it was a tie. Australia qualified for the final on the basis of its position in the Super Six points table.

Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning a pulsating semifinal against South Africa. - V.V. Krishnan

3. India vs West Indies, World Cup Final, 1983: India's first World Cup win. Kapil Dev's catch to dismiss Viv Richards, Mohinder Amarnath's bowling – evergreen moments for an Indian cricket fan.

India skipper Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup after his team beat the West Indies at Lords in the 1983 final. - ADRIAN MURRELL

4. India vs South Africa, Hero Cup Semifinal, 1993: Sachin Tendulkar bowled the final over, and South Africa, needing six runs, could score only three.

Sachin Tendulkar being hugged by Ajay Jadeja and wicket-keeper Vijay Yadav after India won the Hero Cup semifinal against South Africa at Eden Gardens. - V.V. Krishnan

5. Liverpool vs AC Milan, Champions League Final, 2005: Exciting game, a remarkable comeback from Liverpool to clinch the title.



