England stopover: India’s best performers in county cricket

There are about 40 Indian cricketers who have played for English county teams. India captain Virat Kohli in 2018 had inked a deal with top English county side Surrey but was ruled out with neck injury. In recent years, the list of Indian players who have dabbled in county cricket includes some big names like Cheteshwar Pujara and R. Ashwin. Here are India’s top five county imports.

Sunil Gavaskar (1980)

Gavaskar played one season for Somerset, scoring 686 runs from 15 first-class matches at an average of 34.29. His second-innings 138 against Surrey and 75 against Gloucestershire stood out. In 16 one-day games, he scored 90 against Kent and 123 in a one-run loss to Middlesex.

Sachin Tendulkar (1992)

Nineteen-year-old Tendulkar made history when he became the first overseas cricketer to play for Yorkshire. He racked up over 1,070 runs in 16 County Championship matches at an average of 46.52, including seven fifties and a hundred.

Anil Kumble (1995)

Anil Kumble played for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Surrey. He played 32 matches between 1995 and 2006. The summer of 1995 saw Kumble pick 105 wickets at an average of 20.40, helping Northants to No. 3 in the points table.

Rahul Dravid (2000)

The ‘Wall’ Rahul Dravid represented Kent during the year 2000. He hit 1,221 runs in 16 first-class matches at an average of 55.50 including two hundreds, before going on to score 437 runs at 43.70 in the 50-Over National League.

Sourav Ganguly (2000, 2005, 2006)

Sourav Ganguly played for Glamorgan, Lancashire and Northamptonshire in 21 matches between 2000 and 2006. In his maiden stint for Lancashire, Ganguly managed 671 runs from 21 innings at an average of 31.95, including six fifties. The southpaw then signed for Glamorgan in 2005, scoring one century and three half-centuries at an average of 62.57 before returning for a short stint with Northants, where he averaged a meagre 4.80 in six County Championship matches.