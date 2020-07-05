Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Eden Gardens staff tests positive, CAB closes office CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said the CAB office will remain closed for the next seven days after a non-permanent staff tested positive for COVID-19. PTI Kolkata 05 July, 2020 17:05 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) office will remain closed for seven days. - Getty Images PTI Kolkata 05 July, 2020 17:05 IST The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarter was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff of the iconic Eden Gardens ground tested positive for COVID-19.“Chandan Das, who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday" CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.“He is at present admitted at Charnock Hospital. Even though he had not come to CAB for a week, on the advice of eminent doctors in the Medical Committee, we have asked all to refrain from visiting the CAB office for the next seven days and during this period, extensive sanitizing will take place keeping all safety protocols in mind. CAB clears Ranji Trophy runner-up prize money to Bengal team “Incidentally CAB has not opened formally and has been working sporadically with a skeleton staff essentially to meet certain statutory compliances and for clearing dues to various stakeholders,” Dalmiya added.The number of new COVID cases in the state has surpassed its daily records on Saturday when it touched 743, while the toll also witnessed its peak at 19.The city had registered a record 242 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 6,864. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos