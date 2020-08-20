Cricket Cricket CPL 2020 Points Table, Team Standings, Matches Won and Lost LIVE Here is the detailed points table, team standings, wins, losses, points and schedule for the Caribbean Premier League which is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago across two stadiums and behind closed doors. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 10:43 IST The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10. - TWITTER| CPL Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 10:43 IST The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10. A total of 33 matches including two semifinals and a final will be played behind closed doors across two stadiums. Here is the detailed points table, team standings, wins, losses, points and schedule for CPL.TEAMSPWLTPointsGuyana Amazon Warriors21102Jamaica Tallawahs11002Trinbago Knight Riders11002Barbados Tridents11002St. Lucia Zouks10102St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots20200The points table is updated after the completion of each game.The schedule18 August, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors18 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots19 August, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks19 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots20 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents20 August, 5:30pm- Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs22 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks22 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs23 August 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents23 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks25 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents25 August, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors26 August 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders26 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs27 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots27 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders29 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders29 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs30 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks30 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors1 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders1 September, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents2 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots2 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors3 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots3 September, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors5 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks5 September, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents6 September, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders6 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs8 September, TBC - Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)8 September, TBC - Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)10 September, TBC - Final Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos