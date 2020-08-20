Cricket

CPL 2020 Points Table, Team Standings, Matches Won and Lost LIVE

Here is the detailed points table, team standings, wins, losses, points and schedule for the Caribbean Premier League which is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago across two stadiums and behind closed doors.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 August, 2020 10:43 IST

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10.   -  TWITTER| CPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 August, 2020 10:43 IST

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10. A total of 33 matches including two semifinals and a final will be played behind closed doors across two stadiums. Here is the detailed points table, team standings, wins, losses, points and schedule for CPL.

TEAMSPWLTPoints
Guyana Amazon Warriors21102
Jamaica Tallawahs11002
Trinbago Knight Riders11002
Barbados Tridents11002
St. Lucia Zouks10102
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots20200

The points table is updated after the completion of each game.

The schedule

18 August, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

18 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

19 August, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

19 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

20 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

20 August, 5:30pm- Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

22 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

22 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

23 August 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

23 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

25 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

25 August, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

26 August 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

26 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

27 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

27 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

30 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

30 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

1 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

1 September, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

2 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

2 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

3 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

3 September, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

5 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

5 September, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

6 September, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

6 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

8 September, TBC - Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

8 September, TBC - Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

10 September, TBC - Final

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Special Editions

  Dugout videos

 Related