CPL 2020 Points Table, Team Standings, Matches Won and Lost LIVE

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is taking place in Trinidad & Tobago between August 18 and September 10. A total of 33 matches including two semifinals and a final will be played behind closed doors across two stadiums. Here is the detailed points table, team standings, wins, losses, points and schedule for CPL.

TEAMS P W L T Points Guyana Amazon Warriors 2 1 1 0 2 Jamaica Tallawahs 1 1 0 0 2 Trinbago Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 2 Barbados Tridents 1 1 0 0 2 St. Lucia Zouks 1 0 1 0 2 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2 0 2 0 0

The points table is updated after the completion of each game.

The schedule

18 August, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

18 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

19 August, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

19 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

20 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

20 August, 5:30pm- Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

22 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

22 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

23 August 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

23 August 5.30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

25 August, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

25 August, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

26 August 10am - St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

26 August, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

27 August, 10am - St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

27 August, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

29 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

30 August, 10am - Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

30 August, 5:30pm - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

1 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

1 September, 5:30pm - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

2 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

2 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

3 September, 10am - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

3 September, 5:30pm - Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

5 September, 10am - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

5 September, 5:30pm - Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

6 September, 10am - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

6 September, 5:30pm - St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

8 September, TBC - Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

8 September, TBC - Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

10 September, TBC - Final