Cricket Cricket Inaugural Pondicherry T20 tournament to begin on November 11 The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) will be hosting its inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 in a bio-secure environment. Team Sportstar Chennai 05 November, 2020 17:31 IST There will be six teams, all owned by CAP, and all the games will be held at the Siechem stadium. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Chennai 05 November, 2020 17:31 IST The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) will be hosting its inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 in a bio-secure environment.In a statement, the association confirmed that there will be six teams, all owned by CAP, and all the games will be held at the Siechem stadium. A total of 33 games will be played, including semifinals and finals. "There will be no cash awards, player fees, daily allowance, or franchisees in the event," a press release said.READ: Pondicherry to resume cricket matches, conduct selection trials for domestic seasonAll players, coaches, managers, physio, entire ground staff, match officials and event managers will stay in a bio-bubble. All the committee members, referees, officials, ground staff and other related members will be COVID-19 insured and players will get additionally insured for on-field injury as well.