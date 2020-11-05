Inaugural Pondicherry T20 tournament to begin on November 11

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) will be hosting its inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 in a bio-secure environment.

In a statement, the association confirmed that there will be six teams, all owned by CAP, and all the games will be held at the Siechem stadium. A total of 33 games will be played, including semifinals and finals. "There will be no cash awards, player fees, daily allowance, or franchisees in the event," a press release said.

All players, coaches, managers, physio, entire ground staff, match officials and event managers will stay in a bio-bubble. All the committee members, referees, officials, ground staff and other related members will be COVID-19 insured and players will get additionally insured for on-field injury as well.