Australia to cancel Afghanistan Test if Taliban bans women's cricket

Cricket Australia on Thursday said it will not host Afghanistan for a one-off Test at Hobart later this year, if the new Taliban regime fails to support women's cricket.

The CA in its statement said: "Driving the growth of women's cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level."

The board affirmed its stance based on recent reports emerging from Afghanistan that the Taliban has barred women in the country from sport.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to played in Hobart," the CA added in its statement.

The Taliban named a new government on Tuesday, three weeks after sweeping to power when the Western-backed government collapsed in the wake of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

