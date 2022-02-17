Cricket Australia names Lachlan Henderson as chairman

Cricket Australia on Thursday appointed Lachlan Henderson as the new chairman of the board, replacing interim chair Richard Freudenstein.

Henderson, a former first grade player and current group chief executive of Epworth HealthCare, is the third chair announced in the last five months and will permanently hold the position vacated by Earl Eddings after his resignation in October last year.

“As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at CA and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs."



- Dr Lachlan Henderson pic.twitter.com/rO9O0xldCh — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 17, 2022

"Dr Henderson, who will commence immediately, signalled his first priorities would be ensuring a strong, sustainable financial future for cricket, increased participation, particularly among girls and women, improved consultation with state and territory chairs and all stakeholders, and continuing to drive high standards of behaviour across the game," the cricket board said in a release on Thursday.

Henderson, who played age-group cricket for Western Australia in the 1980s and joined Cricket Australia as a board member in 2018, takes over the top position in an important phase following the exit of Australian Test captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer.

"I would like to thank Richard, the other CA directors and the state chairs and boards for their support. It is a privilege and honour to be elected chair and serve our national sport," said Henderson, who was the chairman of Western Australia Cricket Association for two years.

Henderson said he is "looking forward to working closely with our states and territory cricket chairs and associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), our players and our partners, on how we unite and work together to ensure cricket continues to thrive into the future as Australia's favourite sport."