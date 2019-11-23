First Test ton for Labuschagne, first wicket for Naseem

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne made his maiden Test century on Sunday during the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane.

The South African-born Queenslander brought up his century when he edged Shaheen Afridi for a boundary, his 12th, through the vacant third slip position, bringing up his maiden Test ton in 161 balls with 12 fours.

Labuschagne made history during the Ashes series earlier this year when he was brought into the second Test as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith, who had been hit in the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

It was the first time a concussion replacement had been used in Test cricket since the new law was introduced.

Labuschagne scored 59 during that Test to become the highest run scorer in the Australian second innings.

He was selected for the remaining Tests and scored four 50s, without being able to convert any to a century.

Interestingly, Labuschagne worked as a hot-spot camera operator in the Gabba Test in 2010.



Of other firsts : maiden Test wicket for Naseem Shah

It may have been heartbreaking for 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah when a delivery that could have got David Warner was ruled a no-ball. However, the pacer redeemed himself, getting Warner with a bouncer on day two, 100 runs later.



This is Naseem's first international Test wicket.



Naseem has been expensive but impressed all on debut with remarkable and consistent speed in his first over on day one of the Gabba Test.

Australia leads by 226 runs with 466 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

(With inputs from AFP)