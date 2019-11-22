Bangladesh first team to use two concussion substitutes in same Test

Bangladesh became the first team to use two concussion substitutes in a Test match after its two players Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were replaced on the opening day of the day-night Test match against India in Kolkata on Friday.

Mehidy Hasan came in as the first concussion substitute for the rest of the second Test at Eden Gardens after the wicketkeeper-batsman Das was hit by a Mohammed Shami bouncer at the stroke of lunch.

After being attended by the team's physio, Das continued batting and also hit couple of boundaries before he called in the physio again. He decided to go off the field retired hurt and Bangladesh going to lunch at 73 for 6.

Mehidy, an off-spinner, replaced Das after the break as a batsman, which means he won't be allowed to bowl in the match.

Later it was announced that Nayeem Hasan has been replaced by Taijul Islam as the second concussion substitute for the match. Nayeem too was hit by a bouncer while batting.

After Jermaine Blackwood and Theunis de Bruyne — Mehidy and Taijul joined the list of concussion substitutes in a Test match against India.

After ICC approved the use of concussion substitutes for all internationals from August, four have happened in matches involving India and the fifth in a Ashes game at the Lord's — when Steve Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne after copping a hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

In the second Test against the West Indies in Jamaica, Blackwood replaced Darren Bravo after he took a hit on his head by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer. Earlier in October, against India during the Ranchi Test — South Africa's De Bruyne came in place of Dean Elgar after getting struck by a Umesh Yadav bouncer.

After opting to bat, Bangladesh was skittled out for 106, with Ishant Sharma leading the way by picking up a first five-wicket haul by an Indian bowler with the pink ball.