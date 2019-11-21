Pink-ball Test: These are exciting times, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is looking forward to the first pink ball day-night Test in the country, starting at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of being conferred life membership of Measurers Club here on Thursday, Gavaskar said, “I have never played pink ball cricket. These are exciting times. This is some news for Indian cricket. Not too many pink ball matches have been played even in world cricket.”

On a lighter vein, Gavaskar, who would do television commentary in the India-Bangladesh match, said, “I have come prepared for it. My shirt, strap of the watch and socks are of pink colour.”

The former India captain hoped that Sourav Ganguly would be immensely successful as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “He has got 10 months. I hope he will be five times successful than me (as BCCI chief for two and a half months),” said Gavaskar.