Cricket Cricket Pink-ball Test: These are exciting times, says Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar is looking forward to the first pink ball day-night Test in the country, starting at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 21 November, 2019 21:07 IST Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was conferred life membership of Measurers Club in Kolkata on Thursday. - Getty Images Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 21 November, 2019 21:07 IST Sunil Gavaskar is looking forward to the first pink ball day-night Test in the country, starting at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.Speaking on the occasion of being conferred life membership of Measurers Club here on Thursday, Gavaskar said, "I have never played pink ball cricket. These are exciting times. This is some news for Indian cricket. Not too many pink ball matches have been played even in world cricket."READ: India and Bangladesh gear up for maiden pink ball Test at Eden GardensOn a lighter vein, Gavaskar, who would do television commentary in the India-Bangladesh match, said, "I have come prepared for it. My shirt, strap of the watch and socks are of pink colour."The former India captain hoped that Sourav Ganguly would be immensely successful as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "He has got 10 months. I hope he will be five times successful than me (as BCCI chief for two and a half months)," said Gavaskar.