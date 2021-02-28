ECB reprimands Rory Burns after Twitter spat with Alex Hartley

England Test opener Rory Burns was given a talking by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officials after the southpaw engaged in a Twitter argument with women's team left-arm spinner Alex Hartley.

“Team management here in India have spoken with Rory," an ECB spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo

Following the men's team 10-wicket loss to India in the third Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Hartley had tweeted it was nice of the men's team to finish proceedings before the women's team played against New Zealand.

Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight



Catch them on @btsportcricket #INDvENG #bbccricket #NZvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Burns, clearly unamused by Hartley's tweet, replied back, saying, “Very disappointing attitude considering all the ‘boys’ do to support the Women’s game”. The tweet, however, was deleted later.

Hartley posted another tweet on Friday, clarifying that her earlier tweet was not taken the right way.

Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans pic.twitter.com/NIJU8QM2Xi — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Men's team head coach Chris Silverwood chose not to be drawn into the issue.

“It’s not for me to judge on that one. That will be dealt with back in England, obviously. For me, I don’t worry about things like that.

“I’ve got more on my plate this end to worry about. That’s what I’ll be encouraging the boys to do as well: keep their head in what’s happening here." he said.

The fourth and final Test of the series begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday.