India tour of England: Vaughan calls for change in isolation laws after Pant tests positive

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday raised concerns over the upcoming five-Test series between India and England, saying change to COVID-19 related isolation laws was the need of the hour.

Vaughan's comments came after reports emerged that India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation for the last eight days.

I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17 .. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2021

Pant will not be travelling with the Indian squad to Durham where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will play a practice match before taking on England next month.

READ MORE: Rishabh Pant, support staff test positive for COVID-19 in England, to miss tour game

Later in the day, reports emerged of India's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani also testing positive for COVID-19.

Vaughan, however, didn't specify what changes he would like to see in the current quarantine rules for cricketing teams.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.