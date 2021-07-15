Cricket

India tour of England: Vaughan calls for change in isolation laws after Pant tests positive

The former England captain's comments came after reports emerged that India's Rishabh Pant had tested positive for the coronavirus and was in isolation for the last eight days.

LONDON 15 July, 2021 18:24 IST

Vaughan, however, didn't specify what changes he would like to see in the current quarantine rules for cricketing teams. (FILE PHOTO)   -  REUTERS

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday raised concerns over the upcoming five-Test series between India and England, saying change to COVID-19 related isolation laws was the need of the hour.

Vaughan's comments came after reports emerged that India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in isolation for the last eight days.

Pant will not be travelling with the Indian squad to Durham where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will play a practice match before taking on England next month.

Later in the day, reports emerged of India's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani also testing positive for COVID-19.

Vaughan, however, didn't specify what changes he would like to see in the current quarantine rules for cricketing teams.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

