Kaleemullah's last ball six helps Oman win third one-dayer, Mumabi takes series 2-1 Oman, chasing a target of 240, scored 17 runs in the final over featuring a last ball six from tailender Kaleemullah to beat Mumabi in the final one-dayer by two wickets. Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 02 September, 2021 21:16 IST Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 90 runs in the third one-dayer against Oman. (FILE PHOTO) - The Hindu Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 02 September, 2021 21:16 IST Mumbai's youngsters could not end their Oman tour on a winning note, with the home team snatching a nail-biting win in the third one-dayer, thanks to K. Kaleemullah's last-ball six off Aman Khan.Mumbai, having won the first two one-dayers after conceding the T20 series, was keen on a clean-sweep in the one-dayers. With Oman at 227 for six after 49 overs chasing a target of 240, Shams Mulani's side was within touching distance of a white-wash.READ MORE: Indian team wears black armbands in memory of Vasoo ParanjapeHowever, the last over in Muscat turned out to be way too dramatic with 17 runs being scored and two wickets falling at the very end. The last over started with Sandeep Goud being run out while attempting a second run. This came after Ayaan Khan's vigil (91, 135b, 8x4) came to an end off the last ball of the 49th over in a similar fashion.N. Dhamba then scored a boundary but perished off the third ball he faced. With eight runs required off two balls, B. Khan scored a four and Aman then faltered with a wide that conceded two runs and a change in strike. Kaleemullah, facing his first ball, had to score two runs off the last ball. The tailender tonked a six off the last ball to give the home team a reason to smile.Earlier in the day, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's (90, 116b, 6x4, 3x6) and captain Mulani's (55, 66b, 2x4, 3x6) 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket got Mumbai out of a precarious 26 for three. Aman Khan's flurry at the end (31, 19b, 3x4, 2x6) took Mumbai to 239 before being bowled out in the 49th over. The scores:Mumbai 239 all out in 48.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 90, Shams Mulani 55, Aman Khan 31) lost to Oman 244/8 in 50 overs (Ayaan Khan 91, Mohammad Nadeem 55) by two wickets