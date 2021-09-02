Kaleemullah's last ball six helps Oman win third one-dayer, Mumabi takes series 2-1

Mumbai’s youngsters could not end their Oman tour on a winning note, with the home team snatching a nail-biting win in the third one-dayer, thanks to K. Kaleemullah’s last-ball six off Aman Khan.

Mumbai, having won the first two one-dayers after conceding the T20 series, was keen on a clean-sweep in the one-dayers. With Oman at 227 for six after 49 overs chasing a target of 240, Shams Mulani's side was within touching distance of a white-wash.

However, the last over in Muscat turned out to be way too dramatic with 17 runs being scored and two wickets falling at the very end. The last over started with Sandeep Goud being run out while attempting a second run. This came after Ayaan Khan’s vigil (91, 135b, 8x4) came to an end off the last ball of the 49th over in a similar fashion.

N. Dhamba then scored a boundary but perished off the third ball he faced. With eight runs required off two balls, B. Khan scored a four and Aman then faltered with a wide that conceded two runs and a change in strike. Kaleemullah, facing his first ball, had to score two runs off the last ball. The tailender tonked a six off the last ball to give the home team a reason to smile.

Earlier in the day, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's (90, 116b, 6x4, 3x6) and captain Mulani’s (55, 66b, 2x4, 3x6) 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket got Mumbai out of a precarious 26 for three. Aman Khan’s flurry at the end (31, 19b, 3x4, 2x6) took Mumbai to 239 before being bowled out in the 49th over.

