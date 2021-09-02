Indian team wears black armbands in memory of Vasoo Paranjpe

The Indian team wore black armbands on the opening day of the fourth Test against England as a mark of respect to well-known cricketer and coach Vasoo Paranjpe, who passed away earlier this week in Mumbai.

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Paranjpe, 82, died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, who is an ex-national selector and ex-India player.

The BCCI had expressed its grief at Paranjape's demise. Several former India players, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, had paid rich tributes to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.