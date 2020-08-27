Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa fires CEO for ‘serious misconduct’ An independent forensic investigation revealed that Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal, CSA said. AP Cape Town 27 August, 2020 21:18 IST Independent forensic investigation revealed that Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct. - Twitter AP Cape Town 27 August, 2020 21:18 IST South Africa’s national cricket body fired its CEO on Thursday after an independent investigation found him guilty of serious misconduct.Cricket South Africa didn’t provide specific details of Thabang Moroe’s wrongdoing when it announced it had terminated his employment. Moroe had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, which included a forensic audit of the organization’s finances.The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal, CSA said.The cricket body is in disarray after the president and acting CEO quit last week.South African cricket has often been burdened by off-field issues.Moroe was appointed in 2018 after his predecessor, Haroon Lorgat, quit when his relationship with the board became unworkable.Another former CEO, Gerald Majola, was fired in 2012 for awarding himself and other staff members unauthorized bonuses and then trying to hide the payments.The reputation of the national team has also been damaged in recent months after the Black Lives Matter movement spurred some Black players who are now retired to allege they were shunned by white teammates and treated unfairly by management when they were playing for South Africa. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos