Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa puts CEO on precautionary suspension The board of directors of Cricket South Africa has placed Thabang Moroe under precautionary suspension on allegations of misconduct, pending investigations. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 December, 2019 16:35 IST Thabang Moroe: In troubled waters. - Twitter @OfficialCSA Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 December, 2019 16:35 IST The board of directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken a decision to put the Chief Executive Officer, Thabang Moroe, on precautionary suspension with pay, on allegations of misconduct, pending further investigations. The decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.During the course of Moroe's precautionary suspension, a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects shall be conducted by an independent forensic team. "In this regard, we urge all our stakeholder including sponsors, members of staff, players, volunteers and cricket fans to allow this process to unfold and we will provide updates on this matter." CSA stated in a media release.READ: Leading sponsor drops Cricket South Africa over controversiesIn the interim, the board of directors has mandated the chairman to look at various options including holding discussions with Dave Richardson, the former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the appointment of an acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Moroe's precautionary suspension.