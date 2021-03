Vijay Hazare Trophy: Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in knockout stage

Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the knock-out matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championship.

Saurashtra's batting department has the likes Arpit Vasavada, young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja.

The bowling department will be led by Unadkat himself and has the likes of left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, slow-left arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana.

ALSO READ | Coach Tinu hails Uthappa, Sreesanth after Kerala enters quarters

Saurashtra reached quarter-final stage of the tournament by topping Elite Group E with 16 points.

Saurashtra face domestic giants Mumbai on March 9 in their quarter-final match at the Palam Air Force Ground in New Delhi.