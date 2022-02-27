CSK announces Super Kings Academies in Chennai, Salem

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday announced that it will be establishing the Super Kings Academy - cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls initially in Chennai and Salem from April 2022.

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation. The academies will begin this summer from April 2022 and operate throughout the year.

The academy will have experienced, BCCI certified coaches, who will impart the CSK system of learning to students. The academy will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from the franchise's players and support staff.

Former India pacer and CSK bowling coach, L. Balaji said, “It's a great initiative from CSK. Budding cricketers from various parts of the country will definitely benefit. The Academy in Salem is going to help other districts which are nearby as well. In modern day cricket, your boundaries shouldn't be restricted to major cities. India is a vast country with a lot of talent. I feel they deserve the exposure and that's what CSK is trying to achieve with this [academy].”

For registration: www.superkingsacademy.com