IPL: David Warner reappointed captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad has reappointed premier Australia batsman David Warner as its captain for IPL 2020.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson led the side for the last two seasons after Warner stepped down from captaincy following the Sandpaper-gate scandal that shook the cricketing world.

Warner, who led Hyderabad to tile win in 2016 will be back as captain and has been in rich vein of form, donning the orange jersey.

Sunrisers, who finished fourth last season will begin their IPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 1.

However, Warner and Williamson might miss the opening fixture as they will be playing in the three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand, which ends on March 29th.