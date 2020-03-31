Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head in support of COVID-19 workers, nominates Kohli

Australia opener David Warner has shaved his head as a gesture of support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19 and has nominated fellow cricketers, including India skipper Virat Kohli, to follow suit to show their appreciation.

“Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of him trimming his hair.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Warner has called on his Aussie teammates Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns and Kohli to shave their heads.

