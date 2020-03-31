Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head in support of COVID-19 workers, nominates Kohli Australian cricketer David Warner shaved his head to show his support for those working on the frontline for COVID-19. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 18:39 IST Warner shaving his head with a trimmer. - Instagram (@davidwaner31) Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 18:39 IST Australia opener David Warner has shaved his head as a gesture of support of those working on the frontline for COVID-19 and has nominated fellow cricketers, including India skipper Virat Kohli, to follow suit to show their appreciation. “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of him trimming his hair.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.Warner has called on his Aussie teammates Adam Zampa, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns and Kohli to shave their heads. View this post on Instagram Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not?? A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT Australia last played Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos