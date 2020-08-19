Cricket Cricket DDCA receives proposal to have a stand named after Chetan Chauhan at Kotla ground A proposal to dedicate a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA. PTI New Delhi 19 August, 2020 17:33 IST Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57. - SANDEEP SAXENA PTI New Delhi 19 August, 2020 17:33 IST A proposal to dedicate a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA, body’s joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Wednesday.Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for India, breathed his last on Sunday, due to COVID-19 related complications.He was a Delhi stalwart, who also served in various capacities at the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from being a vice-president, to chief selector. He was our stalwart: Chetan Chauhan's Maharashtra team-mates pay tribute “I have got numerous requests from our members that DDCA should do something in honour of Chetan ji’s memory. Most members want a stand to be named after him. I would take up the matter in next apex council meeting,” Manchanda told PTI on Wednesday.DDCA has two gates in the name of Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra; then there are four stands in the name of MAK Pataudi, Mohinder Amarnath, Bishan Singh Bedi and Gautam Gambhir with pavilion named after current India captain Virat Kohli.It will be interesting to see if DDCA can find space to accommodate another legend. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos