BCCI ACU keen to quiz Sanjeev Chawla on 2000 fixing scandal



The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit plans to question Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals which involved late South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, if Delhi Police allows it to do so.

ACU chief Ajit Singh told Sportstar on Friday that his team will follow up with Delhi Police, requesting them to give access to Chawla. “It all depends on Delhi Police. Let them start their process first, then we will follow up with them. We would like to quiz him and see if there is any new lead,” Singh said.

READ| The End of Innocence: Cronje's Centurion fix, 20 years on

“Since it is an old case, a meeting with him could help us update our database. It needs to be seen what comes up once Delhi Police begins its interrogation process with Chawla,” Singh said.

But in case, the ACU is not given permission to quiz Chawla, the ACU is ready to coordinate with Delhi Police in terms of sharing information. “In that case, we will request Delhi Police to at least share the information with us. That will eventually help us,” Singh, a former Rajasthan DGP, said.

Extradited from the United Kingdom on Thursday, Chawla has been sent to 12-day police custody by a trial court, which he has challenged in the High Court. After ordering custody of Chawla to Delhi Police, the trial court has directed the accused to turn up on February 25.

Chawla is one of the primary accused in the 2000 match-fixing scandal during South Africa’s tour to India.

Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, had confessed during the Kings Commission inquiry that he accepted money from bookies to fix matches during the tour to India in 2000.